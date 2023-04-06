Left Menu

Saudi Arabia, Iran top envoys meet in Beijing, achieving landmark breathrough

Saudi Arabia and Iran's top envoys met in Beijing, the first official meeting between the foreign ministers of the two countries in more than seven years, CCTV news reported on Thursday.

The two countries resumed relations, announced last month, and the arrangements for the exchange of ambassadors will be discussed in meetings. President Xi Jinping recently helped broker a surprise deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia, Middle East rivals, last month to restore diplomatic ties, in a display of China's growing influence in the region which is being warily watched by the United States.

In March, Xi spoke by phone with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud about several issues.

