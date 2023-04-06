Palestinian factions, not Hezbollah, fired rockets from Lebanon on Israel - three security sources
Palestinian factions based in Lebanon - not Iran-backed armed group Hezbollah - were behind the rocket attacks on Thursday afternoon across the disputed border into Israel, three security sources told Reuters.
Hezbollah is a powerful armed group that controls security in southern Lebanon, where several displacement camps hosting Palestinian refugees and armed factions are located.
