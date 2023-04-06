Left Menu

Girl, 14, held captive for days, raped in UP's Bhadohi

A man has been booked for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl earlier this month holding her captive for three days, police said on Thursday. The incident occurred earlier this month, Kotwali Police Station SHO Ajay Kumar Seth said.

PTI | Bhadohi(Up) | Updated: 06-04-2023 19:26 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 19:26 IST
A man has been booked for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl earlier this month holding her captive for three days, police said on Thursday. ''We have received a complaint of from family members of a 14-year-old girl who was allegedly kept forcibly at a place for three days and raped by one Rishi Seth. The incident occurred earlier this month,'' Kotwali Police Station SHO Ajay Kumar Seth said. Seth was booked under several sections of the IPC and POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act on Wednesday. ''The victim was taken for a medical examination and we have formed a team to arrest the accused,'' said the SHO.

