Mumbai: Sex racket busted, three held, three women rescued

Three women were arrested for allegedly running a sex racket from a flat in a plush complex in Andheri West, a Mumbai police official said on Thursday.

The raid was carried out at Shastri Nagar stretch of Link Road on Wednesday after a tip off was verified through a decoy, the Crime Branch official said.

''Three women have been booked under Immoral Traffic Prevention Act and Indian Penal Code. Three women were also rescued from the racket and have been sent to a correctional home in Kandivali,'' he said.

