Left Menu

Huge cache of ammunition recovered in J&K's Kupwara

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 06-04-2023 20:01 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 20:01 IST
Huge cache of ammunition recovered in J&K's Kupwara
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces on Thursday recovered a huge cache of ammunition from a forest area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, police said.

Based on reliable input, security forces carried out a search in Haphruda Forest in the north Kupwara district early morning, a police official said.

He said the search resulted in the recovery of a huge cache of ammunition, including 720 rounds of 7.62 mm, most likely of Chinese origin, five rounds of RPGs (rocket-propelled grenade), nine booster tubes of RPGs, and 10 UBGLs (under barrel grenade launcher) that are likely to be of Russian origin.

The ammunition was concealed in two locations in the jungle area with adequate packaging, the official said, adding, a few of the ammunition were found in sealed packages.

A thorough search was launched in Haphruda forest for any more caches of arms/ammunition or for any militant hideout, official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on Apr...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global
3
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
4
(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space station

(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023