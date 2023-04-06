Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on April 6

Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Thursday, April 6: * HC dismissed the bail plea of jailed former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), noting the witnesses' claim that he was the conceptualiser, initiator, fund provider of the entire operation.

* HC sought the CBI's response to former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia's bail plea in the excise policy scam case being probed by the CBI.

* HC permitted former Popular Front of India (PFI) Chairman E Abubacker, lodged in prison under a UAPA case, to withdraw his plea seeking release on account of ill health.

* Taking a bath in a washroom is essentially a private act and calling it a public act merely because the structure was temporary is "absurd", the HC said while holding a man guilty of voyeurism.

* HC directed the Centre to hold a consultation with stakeholders, including producers, broadcasters and disability rights organisations, and submit a report on making films accessible to those suffering from visual or hearing impairments.

