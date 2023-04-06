Local body polls: Allahabad HC directs state govt to upload OBC commission's report on its website

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Thursday ordered the Uttar Pradesh government to upload the report of the UP State Local Bodies Dedicated Backward Classes Commission on its website within four days.

The order was passed by a bench of Justice Rajan Roy and Justice Manish Kumar on a petition moved by Lakhimpur Kheri resident Vikas Agrawal.

The court ordered the state government to upload the report in four days on the website of the government so that all can have access.

The petitioner had stated that for holding local body elections, the commission submitted a report on March 30, 2023 fixing OBC reservation for various seats across the state.

The petitioner further stated that time had been given till April 6, 2023 for filing an objection but the copy of the report had not been provided in public domain and hence, he was unable to submit his objection to the reservation made on the Nighasan Nagar Panchayat seat.

Hearing the plea a day back, the bench had summoned the report on Thursday and after perusing it, returned the same to the state counsel.

The bench, meanwhile, ordered the government to upload the report on its website, the details of which were provided to it by Additional Advocate General (AAG) K P Tripathi.

Earlier, the AAG said although there was no requirement in law for providing the said report, but if the court ordered so, it would be uploaded on the official website of the Urban Development Department.

Details of the website were provided by the AAG to the petitioner's lawyer, Gaurav Mehrotra.

In the course of the hearing, the state counsel also provided a copy of the notification issued on March 31, 2023 containing a list of politically backward classes to Mehrotra. The state counsel apprised the bench that the petitioner did not fall in the category of OBC.

Considering all pleas, the bench disposed of the petition finally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)