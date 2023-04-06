Police seize one elephant tusk, apprehend person trying to sell it

Hyderabad, Apr 6 (PTI): Police, along with forest officials, seized an elephant tusk and apprehended a 40-year-old man who was allegedly trying to sell it here on Thursday.

Basing on credible information, sleuths of the Commissioner's Task Force, South Zone Team, along with Forest Range officials of Malakpet apprehended the man when he tried to sell a single elephant tusk piece to a customer for around Rs 15 lakh, a release from Hyderabad Police said. The man had purchased one elephant tusk piece from a person based in Mumbai, it said.

The accused and the seized elephant tusk piece were handed over to the Forest Department for further investigation, the release added.

