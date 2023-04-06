Punjab Police conducts cordon, search operation in residential colonies

Punjab Police on Thursday conducted a cordon and search operation in colonies established on the outskirts of cities and towns across the state, officials said.

The operation was conducted on the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, said an official statement here.

The operation was conducted simultaneously across the state from 10 am to 3 pm. The commissioners of police and senior superintendents of police were told to plan the operation in a meticulous manner amid massive deployment of police force, they said.

As many as 322 suspicious people were rounded up and incriminating material was been seized from them, which is being further examined, said police.

Police also registered four first information reports and have recovered Rs 2.25 lakh drug money, 66.5 grams of heroin and 11 mobile phones during the operation, they said.

Special Director General of Police (law and order) Arpit Shukla said the purpose of the operation was to instill a sense of safety and security among the common people and increase the presence of police force in the field to infuse fear among anti-social elements.

He said more than 250 police teams, involving 2,500 police personnel, conducted the operation.

Apart from frisking suspicious people, the police teams also enquired about the verification of tenants staying at rented accommodation.

Police teams have also done verifications of tenets during this operation, he added. The special DGP said police cordoned off over 866 colonies to conduct checking at 5,869 houses during the operation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)