Left Menu

Azerbaijan expels four Iranian diplomats for 'provocative actions'

In a statement on Thursday, Azerbaijan's foreign ministry said it had summoned Iran's ambassador and expressed "strong dissatisfaction (with) the recent provocative actions demonstrated by his country in relation to Azerbaijan." The ministry said it was declaring four Iranian diplomats persona non grata and had given them 48 hours to leave the country.

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2023 20:05 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 20:05 IST
Azerbaijan expels four Iranian diplomats for 'provocative actions'

Azerbaijan on Thursday said it was expelling four Iranian diplomats over "provocative actions" in the latest deterioration of relations between the neighbours, in part due to Baku's improving relations with Tehran's arch-enemy Israel. Relations between Azerbaijan and Iran have grown increasingly strained in recent months, with the dispute coming to a head when Baku last week opened an embassy in Israel.

Azerbaijan has also suggested that Iran may have been connected to an attempted assassination of an anti-Tehran Azerbaijani lawmaker a week ago. In a statement on Thursday, Azerbaijan's foreign ministry said it had summoned Iran's ambassador and expressed "strong dissatisfaction (with) the recent provocative actions demonstrated by his country in relation to Azerbaijan."

The ministry said it was declaring four Iranian diplomats persona non grata and had given them 48 hours to leave the country. Azerbaijan closed its embassy in Tehran in January after its head of security was killed in an attack, and last week opened the embassy in Israel.

Iran, which has a large population of ethnic Azeris in its northwest, has attacked Azerbaijan for moving closer to Israel, with its foreign ministry saying it sees the fledging relationship between Azerbaijan and Israel as "anti-Iranian". Fazil Mustafa, a member of the Azerbaijani parliament who has called Iran a "terrorist state", was hospitalised after receiving wounds to his shoulder and thigh when he was shot with a Kalashnikov assault rifle last week in an incident Azerbaijan has called a "terror attack".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on Apr...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global
3
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
4
(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space station

(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023