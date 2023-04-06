Left Menu

Key Taliban spokesman moved from Kabul to southern city

The Talibans chief spokesman has relocated his office from the capital to the city of Kandahar, an official said Thursday, as the southern citys role grows as a spiritual and political centre for Afghanistans rulers.Longtime top public liaison for the Taliban, Zabihullah Mujahid, will visit the capital Kabul as needed, according to Abdul Mateen Qani, spokesman for the Ministry of Information and Culture.The shadowy Taliban leader Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada is based in Kandahar and his decisions on major issues are implemented by authorities in Kabul.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 06-04-2023 20:05 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 20:05 IST
Key Taliban spokesman moved from Kabul to southern city

The Taliban's chief spokesman has relocated his office from the capital to the city of Kandahar, an official said Thursday, as the southern city's role grows as a spiritual and political centre for Afghanistan's rulers.

Longtime top public liaison for the Taliban, Zabihullah Mujahid, will visit the capital Kabul as needed, according to Abdul Mateen Qani, spokesman for the Ministry of Information and Culture.

The shadowy Taliban leader Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada is based in Kandahar and his decisions on major issues are implemented by authorities in Kabul. This has included bans on women studying in high schools and universities, as well as barring women from government offices and NGO work.

Another key Taliban government spokesman and director of its media and information centre, Innamullah Samangani, also was transferred to Kandahar recently by order of Akhundzada.

The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021 amid the chaotic departure of U.S. and NATO troops after 20 years. Despite initial promises of a more moderate stance, the Taliban gradually reimposed their harsh interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia, as they did during their previous rule of Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on Apr...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global
3
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
4
(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space station

(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023