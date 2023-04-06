Left Menu

Reinstated Uttarakhand Forest Department officer restricted from taking policy decisions

The Uttarakhand Forest Department on Thursday restricted recently reinstated Head of Forest Force Rajiv Bhartari from taking any policy decisions. Meanwhile, the department also annulled a transferring order for forest rangers passed by Bhartari just a day after resuming charge Bhartari was removed from the post in November 2021 as part of a major reshuffle following allegations of large-scale felling of trees and construction in the Pakhro and Morghatti forest divisions in the buffer zone of Corbett.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 06-04-2023 20:17 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 20:17 IST
Reinstated Uttarakhand Forest Department officer restricted from taking policy decisions
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand Forest Department on Thursday restricted recently reinstated Head of Forest Force Rajiv Bhartari from taking any policy decisions. Bhartari is not allowed to transfer any department employee, assign new responsibilities to officers and employees at the state police headquarters or take any policy decisions without the approval of the state government, an order signed by Forest Secretary Vijay Kumar Yadav. Any order passed by Bhartari after resuming charge as the HoFF should be considered annulled, it said. Meanwhile, the department also annulled a transferring order for forest rangers passed by Bhartari just a day after resuming charge Bhartari was removed from the post in November 2021 as part of a major reshuffle following allegations of large-scale felling of trees and construction in the Pakhro and Morghatti forest divisions in the buffer zone of Corbett. He was reinstated as the HoFF on Tuesday following an Uttarakhand High Court order.

The order restricting him from taking policy decisions is in compliance with the high court's direction of restraining him from taking any decision on any matter concerning the charge-sheet issued to him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on Apr...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global
3
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
4
(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space station

(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023