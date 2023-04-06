Left Menu

SC critical of MP HC order seeking explanation from trial judge for granting bail

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2023 20:17 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 20:17 IST
SC critical of MP HC order seeking explanation from trial judge for granting bail
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Thursday took strong objection to a Madhya Pradesh High Court order seeking an explanation from a trial court judge why bail was granted to an accused, saying such an order of the high court will have a "chilling effect" on district judiciary.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice J B Pardiwala, which had earlier granted bail to the accused besides staying the high court's direction seeking explanation from the trial court judge, disposed of the plea.

The top court said it is not going to cancel the bail, as sought by the counsel for the complainant, on various grounds such as the charge sheet has been filed and other co-accused have been granted bail already.

Deprecating the show cause notice issued by the high court registry to the trial court judge for grant of bail to a man named Tota Ram, the CJI said, "Such high court orders have a chilling effect on the district Judiciary and the high court should desist from it." The bench referred to the sequence of events in the case and said the grant of bail by the trial court, which had rejected it at the first instance, was ordered keeping in mind the changed circumstances as the charge sheet was already filed and other co-accused were on bail.

The accused, who was related to the complainant and others, had allegedly accosted him when he was going to his field in June last year.

They had allegedly stripped and assaulted the complainant.

Earlier on February 24, the top court had stayed the Madhya Pradesh High Court order seeking an explanation from the trial court judge as to why bail was granted to the accused and said ''such orders affect the independence of district judiciary.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on Apr...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global
3
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
4
(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space station

(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023