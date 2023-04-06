Left Menu

Nepal Foreign Secretary Paudyal calls on Chinese Foreign Minister Qin; discuss bolstering bilateral cooperation

Nepal Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal called on Chinas Foreign Minister Qin Gang in Beijing on Thursday to discuss matters relating to strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries. During the meeting, matters related to strengthening the longstanding bilateral relations and cooperation between Nepal and China were discussed, according to a press release issued by Nepals Foreign Ministry.

Nepal Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal called on China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang in Beijing on Thursday to discuss matters relating to strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries. Paudyal is the first Nepali official to meet Qin, China's newly-appointed Foreign Minister. He is currently in China, along with other members of the Nepalese delegations, to participate in the 15th meeting of the Bilateral Diplomatic Consultation Mechanism between the foreign ministers of the two countries, scheduled on Friday. ''During the meeting, matters related to strengthening the longstanding bilateral relations and cooperation between Nepal and China were discussed,'' according to a press release issued by Nepal's Foreign Ministry. Nepal's Ambassador to China, Bishnu Pukar Shrestha, Joint Secretary at the MoFA Lok Bahadur Thapa and other senior officials from the Nepalese and Chinese Foreign Ministries were also present on the occasion. China, which is also one of the key development partners and immediate neighbours of Nepal, has invested heavily in the country's infrastructure projects including airports in recent years.

