Gujarat: Well-known hotelier, 9 others held for gambling in Ahmedabad

A well-known hotelier in Ahmedabad in Gujarat was among 10 persons arrested for allegedly gambling at a five-star hotel, a police official said on Thursday.

The hotelier had invited his friends to play 'teen patti', a gambling game involving cards, at his five star hotel on Sindhu Bhavan road on Wednesday night, as per the FIR lodged at Sarkhej police station.

Based on a specific tip off, the 10 were held from room number 721 of the hotel, and Rs 9.83 lakh cash, playing cards and 186 gambling coins were seized, Sub Inspector VG Dabhi of the city's police's Prevention of Corruption Branch (PCB) said.

All 10 were charged under Gujarat Prevention of Gambling Act and were released on bail on Thursday, the PSI said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)