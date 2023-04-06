Left Menu

India condemns vandalisation of temple in Canada; seeks action against perpetrators

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2023 20:24 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 20:24 IST
India on Thursday condemned the vandalisation of a prominent Hindu temple in Canada's Ontario province and sought action against the perpetrators.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the matter has been taken up with the Canadian authorities.

The temple has been vandalised by unknown people with ''anti-Hindu and anti-India graffiti'', in what is described by police there as a ''hate-motivated incident.'' ''This is a very unfortunate incident and we condemn it. This issue has been taken up with the Canadian authorities with the same request that we made on earlier occasions that please catch the perpetrators and ensure that this does not happen again,'' Bagchi said.

''I hope that Canadian authorities are able to take action,'' he said.

In a statement, the police in Ontario's Windsor City said on Wednesday that it has launched an investigation into the incident and is looking for two suspects.

The High Commission of India in Ottawa has also strongly condemned the act of vandalism.

''We have taken up with the Canadian authorities the hateful act of putting anti-India graffiti on the walls of BAPS Swaminarayan temple in Windsor. We strongly condemn this act of vandalism,'' the mission said in a tweet.

In January, the Gauri Shankar temple in Brampton was targeted with anti-India graffiti, causing outrage among the Indian community.

At least three similar acts of vandalism have been recorded in Canada last year.

Asked about reports of construction activities on Myanmar's Coco Island and whether India is concerned about it, Bagchi did not give a direct reply.

''The government keeps a constant watch on all developments having a bearing on India's security and takes all necessary measures to safeguard the same,'' he said.

There were apprehensions that the base could be used to mount surveillance over India's military activities in the Andamans.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

