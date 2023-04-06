CIA's Burns reaffirmed intelligence cooperation on Saudi Arabia visit - U.S. official
Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2023 20:30 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 20:30 IST
CIA Director William Burns visited Saudi Arabia for talks with intelligence counterparts and national leaders "on issues of shared interests," a U.S. official said on Thursday. "The director reinforced our commitment to intelligence cooperation, especially in the areas of counterterrorism," the official said.
Burns' visit was first reported by the Washington Post.
