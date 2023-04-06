Thane, Apr 6 (PTI) A 56-year-old policeman posted in Thane city of Maharashtra died of a heart attack in Ratnagiri district of the state on Thursday when he was going to his hometown there to celebrate the Hanuman Jayanti, police said.

A 56-year-old policeman posted in Thane city of Maharashtra died of a heart attack in Ratnagiri district of the state on Thursday when he was going to his hometown there to celebrate the Hanuman Jayanti, police said. The deceased, Sanjay More, who was attached to Rabodi police station in Thane as assistant sub-inspector, died after reaching his in-laws' place at Tiware in Ratnagiri. The Chiplun police registered a case of accidental death and sent his body for a post-mortem to a local government hospital.

The police said that the deceased Sanjay N More was on his way along with his family members in a car to his home town in Ratnagiri to celebrate the Hanuman Jayanti falling on Thursday.

It was on Wednesday at around 14.00 hours when he reached Tiware his in laws place, he was rushed to a hospital in the town where the doctors declared him brought dead the police said.

The local police are probing into the death further it was stated.

