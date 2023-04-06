Left Menu

Illegal forex trading: ED attaches assets worth over Rs 118 crore

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday said it has attached various kinds of movable and immovable assets like mutual funds, shares, bonds, flats and houses worth more than Rs 118 crore as part of a money laundering probe into illegal forex trading by a company and its promoters.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2023 20:45 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 20:45 IST
Illegal forex trading: ED attaches assets worth over Rs 118 crore

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday said it has attached various kinds of movable and immovable assets like mutual funds, shares, bonds, flats and houses worth more than Rs 118 crore as part of a money laundering probe into illegal forex trading by a company and its promoters. A provisional order for attachment of these properties, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), belonging to Prasenjit Das, Shailesh Pandey, Tushar Patel and a company called TP Global FX has been undertaken, the federal probe agency said in a statement. The money laundering case stems from an FIR registered by the Kolkata Police.

The attached assets, worth a total of Rs 118.27 crore, is in the form of shares, mutual funds, bonds, AIF/PMS (alternative investment funds and portfolio management services), cash in bank accounts, a luxury vehicle (MG Hector), flats, commercial business places, hotels and resorts, it said. The probe found that Das, Pandey, Patel and some others used various ''dummy'' companies/firms/entities controlled and managed by them, and ''defrauded'' public under the guise of making investments in forex trading by using the platform/website of TP Global FX, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said. ''After collecting the substantial amount, such funds were layered and transferred to companies/entities in which accused persons/dummy persons were the director/proprietor without the knowledge/information of gullible investors and subsequently such funds were used in purchase of movable/immovable properties for personal benefits of accused persons,'' it said.

Das and Pandey were also arrested by the ED in this case and they are currently in judicial custody.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on Apr...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global
3
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
4
(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space station

(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023