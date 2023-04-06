Left Menu

Woman murdered in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Later, her body was found in a trunk in the house of one of the accused.A case was being registered against three accused in this connection, police said.It was suspected that before murder she was allegedly sexually assaulted, said Singh, adding that her body has been sent for postmortem and further investigation in the case is underway.

PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 06-04-2023 20:48 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 20:48 IST
Woman murdered in Punjab's Hoshiarpur
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old married woman was allegedly murdered on Thursday at village Bodal Kotli, about 37 kilometres from here, with police suspecting that she was sexually assaulted before being killed.

Malkiat Singh, Sub-inspector at Tanda police station, said that the woman's body was found in an iron trunk in a house of one of the accused at Bodal Kotli, and added that three accused are involved in the crime. The hands and feet of the woman, a resident of village Daffar, were found tied with a rope, police said.

The woman, a mother of two children, had come to her parents' house at Bodal Kotli.

After returning home from his fields, the woman's father found her daughter missing. When he enquired about his daughter from his neighbours, he came to know that she was seen going with her relatives. Later, her body was found in a trunk in the house of one of the accused.

A case was being registered against three accused in this connection, police said.

It was suspected that before murder she was allegedly sexually assaulted, said Singh, adding that her body has been sent for postmortem and further investigation in the case is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on Apr...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global
3
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
4
(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space station

(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023