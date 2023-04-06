Woman murdered in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

A 25-year-old married woman was allegedly murdered on Thursday at village Bodal Kotli, about 37 kilometres from here, with police suspecting that she was sexually assaulted before being killed.

Malkiat Singh, Sub-inspector at Tanda police station, said that the woman's body was found in an iron trunk in a house of one of the accused at Bodal Kotli, and added that three accused are involved in the crime. The hands and feet of the woman, a resident of village Daffar, were found tied with a rope, police said.

The woman, a mother of two children, had come to her parents' house at Bodal Kotli.

After returning home from his fields, the woman's father found her daughter missing. When he enquired about his daughter from his neighbours, he came to know that she was seen going with her relatives. Later, her body was found in a trunk in the house of one of the accused.

A case was being registered against three accused in this connection, police said.

It was suspected that before murder she was allegedly sexually assaulted, said Singh, adding that her body has been sent for postmortem and further investigation in the case is underway.

