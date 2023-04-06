Left Menu

Karnataka HC extends stay on proceedings against state Cong chief in disproportionate assets case

The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday extended the stay on proceedings against State Congress president D K Shivakumar in the CBIs disproportionate assets case till April 13. The Court adjourned to April 13 hearing on another petition by Shivakumar challenging the grant of sanction by the State Government to prosecute him in the case.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-04-2023 21:05 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 20:54 IST
Karnataka HC extends stay on proceedings against state Cong chief in disproportionate assets case
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday extended the stay on proceedings against State Congress president D K Shivakumar in the CBI's disproportionate assets case till April 13. The interim stay granted earlier was extended by the single judge bench of Justice K Natarajan which heard Shivakumar's petition seeking quashing of the proceedings against him. The Court adjourned to April 13 hearing on another petition by Shivakumar challenging the grant of sanction by the State Government to prosecute him in the case. Both petitions will now be heard on the same day. The Income Tax Department conducted a raid against Shivakumar in 2017. Based on the information provided by the IT Department, the Enforcement Directorate subsequently started its probe against Shivakumar. Based on the ED investigation, the CBI sought sanction from the State Government to file an FIR against him. The sanction came on September 25, 2019 and the FIR was filed on October 3, 2020. The CBI had initiated proceedings under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Shivakumar approached the High Court challenging the sanction and proceedings alleging that the CBI was applying mental pressure on him ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections by repeatedly issuing notices to him now though the case dates back to 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on Apr...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global
3
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
4
(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space station

(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023