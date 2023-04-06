Mumbai: Girl walking to school crushed to death by dumper

An eight-year-old girl going to school on foot was crushed to death by a dumper in Dahisar area of Mumbai on Thursday, police said. The incident occurred on a busy S N Dubey Road in the afternoon, an official said.

''The girl was walking to her school along with her mother just when they were hit by a dumper from behind. The minor came under the wheel of the vehicle, while her mother did not suffer any major injury. People present at the spot rushed the girl to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead,'' he said.

The driver of the dumper was nabbed by the police and booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 304-A (causing death by negligence) and further investigation is underway, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)