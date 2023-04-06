Left Menu

Violent scenes at al-Aqsa mosque; India calls for maintaining calm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2023 21:00 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 21:00 IST
Violent scenes at al-Aqsa mosque; India calls for maintaining calm
  • Country:
  • India

Against the backdrop of violent scenes at al-Aqsa mosque in East Jerusalem, India on Thursday urged all sides to maintain calm.

According to reports, Israeli police stormed the mosque on Wednesday and clashed with dozens of Palestinians inside its compound triggering widespread condemnation.

''Our position on the Palestine question has been clear and consistent. We are committed to supporting all efforts to resume direct negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians to achieve a two-state solution,'' External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.

He was replying to a question on the violent scenes at the mosque.

''At this sensitive time, we would urge all sides to maintain calm,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on Apr...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global
3
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
4
(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space station

(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023