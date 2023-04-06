Stalin asks Centre to work with Sri Lanka to end assault of Indian fishers

Flagging the assault of Indian fishermen by Sri Lankan personnel, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday urged the Centre to take steps to end such attacks and secure the immediate release of 12 fishermen and 109 boats under the island nation's custody.

Writing to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Stalin drew his attention to the attack on innocent fishermen from Tamil Nadu and Karaikal (Puducherry Union Territory) by the Sri Lankan Navy.

On April 5, some officials of the Sri Lankan Navy assaulted Indian fishermen fishing near the East Kodiakarai area. ''In this attack, 4 fishermen sustained injuries in their hands. Further, the Sri Lankan Navy confiscated seven mobile phones and the fish catch.'' In a mechanised fishing boat, a 12-member crew had ventured for fishing from Karaikal on April 1. While five and two of them were from Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam districts of Tamil Nadu respectively, the rest hailed from Karaikal.

''The frequent attacks of Sri Lankan Navy on Tamil Nadu fishermen is a cause of grave concern and it continues unabated.'' The Chief Minister requested the Union government to take up the issue with the neighbouring country to ''control such elements among the Sri Lankan Navy'' who continue to indulge in acts of physical assault on Indian fishermen. Action by the Centre is warranted to ensure that such incidents are avoided in future.

''I also request you to prevail upon appropriate diplomatic channels for the immediate release of 12 fishermen from Tamil Nadu and 109 fishing boats which are still under the custody of the Sri Lankan government.''

