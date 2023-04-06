Left Menu

27-year-old arrested for raping minor girl in Delhi's Ashok Vihar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2023 21:24 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 21:24 IST
A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl inside the premises of an under-construction schoolbuilding in northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar, police said on Thursday.

They said the accused, Monu, had entered the building with an intention of robbery but raped the 16-year-old girl on finding that her parents, who worked there are labourers, were not there.

Monu, who police said was a drug-addict, was arrested on the basis of CCTV footage and the victim''s statement.

The incident took place on Tuesday when the girl's parents had gone to collect their wages. They live in makeshift arrangements made in the building.

Monu went inside with an intention to rob the workers' valuables, a senior police officer said.

He said the victim was there with her 18-year-old sister.

He allegedly threatened the two with a knife and took the minor girl to a secluded spot in the under-construction building and allegedly raped her, he officer said.

Based on the complaint of the victim''s parents, a case was registered under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code and the accused man was arrested, police said.

During the interrogation, the accused confessed that he went to the under-construction building with the intention of stealing but raped the minor girl, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

