Dhami appeals to pvt firms to help improve health, education, sanitation facilities in Uttarakhand
- Country:
- India
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday appealed to all private companies to help improve facilities in the health, education and sanitation sectors in the state under corporate social responsibility (CSR).
Dhami was speaking after inaugurating a health ATM at the secretariat here.
''My appeal to private firms is that since Uttarakhand is a small state, they can extend a helping hand in the fields of education, health and sanitation to establish a model,'' he said.
Nine ATMs installed by JK Tyres Ltd and Yes Bank across the state will help people get their vitals examined within minutes, including blood pressure, TLC and DLC, hemoglobin, blood sugar, uric acid and cholesterol levels.
Seventy-two types of tests can be done with the help of the ATMs, including lipid profile and pregnancy tests, an official statement said.
The chief minister also inaugurated 40 true net machines installed in different blocks by the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttarakhand
- JK Tyres Ltd
- Dhami
- Pushkar Singh Dhami
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand gears up for Chardham Yatra, CM Dhami chairs meeting with officials
Uttarakhand: Gangotri Temple to open for devotees on April 22
Uttarakhand CM Dhami releases booklet 'Ek Saal Nai Misal' as govt completes 1 year
Opposition slams BJP-led Uttarakhand govt over proposed hike in electricity, water rates
Uttarakhand: Dhami govt completes one year; CM announces several schemes