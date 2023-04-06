All Punjab villages declared 'certified Har Ghar Jal': Water supply minister

Punjab Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Bram Shanker Jimpa Thursday said every village in the state has been declared 'certified Har Ghar Jal' under the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme. He said every rural household in Punjab now has access to clean and safe drinking water, ensuring improved health and sanitation for millions of residents.

In an official statement, Jimpa said the Jal Jeevan Mission, a nationwide programme of the Central government, aims to provide piped water supply (Har Ghar Jal) to every rural household by 2024.

Under this initiative, Punjab has successfully executed installation of a comprehensive water supply network, connecting all villages and households with a reliable and safe source of drinking water, he added.

He expressed his gratitude to Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Shekhawat for his support throughout the implementation of the scheme in Punjab.

''The successful completion of this project in Punjab is a testament to the unwavering commitment and dedication of the state government, local authorities, and the hardworking people who contributed tirelessly to this effort,'' Jimpa said. Jimpa further said the provision of clean water will have a transformative impact on the state's health and sanitation, as it will reduce waterborne diseases and improve overall hygiene. Additionally, this achievement is expected to empower women by reducing time and effort spent on fetching water, allowing them to devote more time to education, work, and personal development, he said.

The certification of this accomplishment has been done by each gram panchayat through Gram Sabha meetings, he said. The video clips of the Gram Sabha meetings, the resolutions passed and a certificate by the officer concerned have been uploaded on the government of India's Management Information System (MIS) portal as a testament to the state's commitment to transparency and accountability, said the statement.

