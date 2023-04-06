South Korean foreign minister begins 2-day visit to India on Friday
- Country:
- India
South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin will undertake a two-day visit to India from Friday with an aim to make ''substantive progress'' in the special strategic partnership between the two countries.
Jin is scheduled to hold wide-ranging talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Delhi on Friday evening.
The South Korean foreign minister is also scheduled to call on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.
On Saturday morning, he will leave for Chennai.
''The upcoming meeting is the first one between the two ministers as they mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Korea and India this year,'' a South Korean foreign ministry spokesperson said.
''In the meeting, the two sides will discuss ways to make substantive progress in the Special Strategic Partnership between Korea and India, which is a key country in the region that shares values with Korea,'' the official said.
The two sides are expected to review the overall situation in the Indo-Pacific.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- S Jaishankar
- Chennai
- Pacific
- Park Jin
- Korea
- Jagdeep Dhankhar
- India
- South Korean
- Delhi
ALSO READ
North Korea doesn't appear poised for imminent nuclear test, US official says
Klinsmann getting to know South Korea''s squad and its fans
North Korea fires 4 cruise missiles off its east coast, South Korea says
S. Korean unification minister in Japan to discuss N. Korea
US amphibious assault ship joins drills in South Korea