South Korean foreign minister begins 2-day visit to India on Friday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2023 21:35 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 21:35 IST
South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin will undertake a two-day visit to India from Friday with an aim to make ''substantive progress'' in the special strategic partnership between the two countries.

Jin is scheduled to hold wide-ranging talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Delhi on Friday evening.

The South Korean foreign minister is also scheduled to call on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

On Saturday morning, he will leave for Chennai.

''The upcoming meeting is the first one between the two ministers as they mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Korea and India this year,'' a South Korean foreign ministry spokesperson said.

''In the meeting, the two sides will discuss ways to make substantive progress in the Special Strategic Partnership between Korea and India, which is a key country in the region that shares values with Korea,'' the official said.

The two sides are expected to review the overall situation in the Indo-Pacific.

