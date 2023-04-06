US is "concerned" by scenes of violence in Jerusalem -State Dept spokesman

The U.S. is "concerned" by the scenes of violence out of Jerusalem, State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Thursday, adding that the administration is in regular touch with Israeli partners and the Palestinian authority.

Patel said he did not have a specific engagement between U.S. and Israeli officials to talk about the al-Aqsa raid.

