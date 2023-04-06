Conman Kiran Patel handed over to Gujarat Police
- Country:
- India
Alleged conman Kiran Patel, who was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir for posing as a senior PMO official, was on Thursday handed over to the Gujarat Police, officials said.
They said the Gujarat Police had sought his custody which was granted by the court of the chief judicial magistrate in Srinagar. Patel was handed over late afternoon.
He will be taken to Gujarat on Friday, the officials added.
Patel was arrested by police from a five-star hotel here last month for allegedly posing as an 'additional secretary' in the central government and enjoying security cover, besides other hospitality.
He was on his third visit to the Kashmir valley when he was nabbed by alert security officials on March 3.
Patel had claimed to have been given a mandate by the government to identify buyers for apple orchards in south Kashmir.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Srinagar
- Kashmir
- Gujarat
- Jammu
- south Kashmir
- Patel
- Kiran Patel
ALSO READ
Gujarat court to deliver verdict in 2019 defamation case against Rahul Gandhi
Gujarat: After being held guilty in defamation case, Rahul quotes Gandhiji in tweet about truth, non-violence
Gujarat: Surat District Court holds Rahul Gandhi guilty in criminal defamation case
Modi surname remarks: Gujarat court sentences Rahul to two years in jail; grants bail, suspends sentence for 30 days
Modi surname remarks: Gujarat court holds Rahul guilty in criminal defamation case