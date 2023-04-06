Left Menu

Russia says deputy foreign minister discussed jailed reporter with U.S. ambassador - TASS

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov discussed the case of jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich with the U.S. ambassador to Russia on Thursday, the Foreign Ministry said, according to the state-run news agency TASS. The U.S. government and the Wall Street Journal have denied that he was engaged in spying.

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2023 21:51 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 21:51 IST
Russia says deputy foreign minister discussed jailed reporter with U.S. ambassador - TASS

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov discussed the case of jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich with the U.S. ambassador to Russia on Thursday, the Foreign Ministry said, according to the state-run news agency TASS. Ryabkov repeated the ministry's position that the question of U.S. consular access to Gershkovich case would be handled according to established procedure.

Gershkovich was charged with espionage last week after being detained in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg, and remanded in custody for two months. The U.S. government and the Wall Street Journal have denied that he was engaged in spying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on Apr...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global
3
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
4
(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space station

(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023