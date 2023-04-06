Left Menu

12-year-old boy arrested on murder count in UK crash death

PTI | London | Updated: 06-04-2023 21:53 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 21:53 IST
A 12-year-old boy was arrested in an English town on suspicion of murder in the death of a woman who was struck by a car, police said Thursday.

A woman in her 60s was found dead Wednesday night at the scene of the crash in Sheffield, South Yorkshire police said.

The boy was found shortly afterward and arrested with a knife, police said. He remained in custody Thursday.

Police did not provide names of the victim or the suspect and provided no other details.

"This will be a deeply distressing time for the families of those involved in this incident, and I would ask their privacy is respected as they seek to understand what has happened,'' Det. Chief Inspector Andrea Bowell said.

