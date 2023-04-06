UN condemns rockets into Israel from Lebanon, urges restraint

The United Nations on Thursday condemned multiple rockets fired into northern Israel from Lebanon and urged all actors to exercise maximum restraint, U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

"The U.N. interim force in Lebanon remains in contact with authorities on both sides of the blue line and we urge the parties to liaise with our peacekeepers and avoid any unilateral action that could further escalate the situation," he said.

