Man shoots dead girlfriend before committing suicide in Ghaziabad

A 26-year-old man allegedly shot dead his girlfriend before committing suicide by consuming poison here on Thursday, police said.

They said Rahul Chowdhary allegedly shot dead Deepmala Yadav (24) with a countrymade pistol at her home in Ghukna village, which falls under Nandgram police station, this morning when her parents had gone to a temple. He then consumed poison, Deputy Commissioner of Police (city) Nipun Agarwal said.

He said the police arrived at the scene after being informed by the neighbours and rushed both of them to a government hospital where doctors declared the woman dead.

Chawdhary was referred to the GTB hospital of Northeast Delhi where he died during treatment, the officer said.

Rahul, a native of Salempur of district Bulandshahr, had met the woman in his village where she used to visit his maternal uncle's house.

Some relatives of the woman said that Chowdhary was mounting pressure on her marriage, but she refused. The DCP said the police will probed what exactly led to the incident. The woman's kin blocked the road four hours in protest. They disbursed after police assured them a fair probe.

