Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Man arrested for making objectionable remarks about community on social media

After being alerted about his viral video post, police acted swiftly and arrested him with the help from fellow Muslims, Sharma said. Secretary of the Bastar Division Muslim Community Farukh Ali said the community did not support such hooligans. A so-called Muslim youth has made indecent remarks against Hindu brothers.

PTI | Sukma | Updated: 06-04-2023 21:59 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 21:59 IST
Chhattisgarh: Man arrested for making objectionable remarks about community on social media
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been arrested in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district for allegedly making objectionable remarks against a community in a viral video, police said on Thursday.

He was arrested on Wednesday evening on the charges of hurting religious sentiments, Sukma Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma said.

The man allegedly posted videos on social media on Wednesday using objectionable language for Hindus and the Bharatiya Janata Party, the SP said. After being alerted about his viral video post, police acted swiftly and arrested him with the help from fellow Muslims, Sharma said. The accused was booked under sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, etc), 294 (obscene acts and songs) and 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Chhattisgarh Agricultural Cattle Preservation Act, the official said. Secretary of the Bastar Division Muslim Community Farukh Ali said the community did not support such ''hooligans.'' "A so-called Muslim youth has made indecent remarks against Hindu brothers. We strongly condemn him and also appeal to the police to take strict action against him. Hindus and Muslims have always lived in peace and unity in Sukma and the entire Bastar division. We do not support such hooligans. We wanted to punish him but we cannot take law into our hands, therefore we handed him over to the police," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on Apr...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global
3
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
4
(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space station

(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023