Teen girl gang-raped in UP's Saharanpur

PTI | Saharanpur | Updated: 06-04-2023 22:01 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 21:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by four youths in this Uttar Pradesh district's Nagal area, police said on Thursday.

Three of the four accused have been arrested while a search is underway to nab the other, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said.

The accused allegedly called the girl to a forest area on Wednesday on the pretext of her mother asking her to come there, Jain said.

When the girl reached the forest with two of the accused, the other two youths raped her.

In her police complaint, the teenager named the four accused and also alleged that they threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident, Jain said. The accused were arrested on Thursday, the police said.

