J-K: ADGP calls for elimination of terrorism in Rajouri-Poonch

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh on Thursday reviewed the security situation in the border district of Rajouri.

He also directed his officers to eliminate terrorism in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch.

Singh stressed on developing a credible intelligence base in the area. Special focus was laid on ensuring border security and maintaining close liaison with other security forces, officials said.

District police chiefs of Rajouri and Poonch briefed Singh regarding the ongoing counter-terror operations.

