People celebrate Hanuman Jayanti peacefully as heavy security deployed

Thousands of people across the country celebrated Hanuman Jayanti peacefully on Thursday as security forces maintained a strict vigil against troublemakers in sensitive areas, days after incidents of communal violence marred the Ram Navami festivities in several states.

Security personnel, including central armed police forces, were deployed in large numbers in parts of West Bengal, including Kolkata, Hooghly and Barrackpore to maintain law and order.

Similarly, heavy security arrangements were made by Delhi Police in Jahangirpuri, which was hit by communal violence last year on Hanuman Jayanti. Armed with anti-riot gear and tear gas shells, the police regulated the procession route in consultation with the organisers to avoid any flare-ups.

Some of those participating in the procession complained about the restrictions imposed by the Delhi Police, but they used high-volume speakers during the processions in several parts of the city.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled a giant statue of Lord Hanuman in Salangpurdhaam in Gujarat. He visited the place with his family.

In West Bengal, devotees organised special pujas at Hanuman temples, a phenomenon relatively new to the state. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad said it organised 500 Hanuman Jayanti events across the state. ''The celebrations have been peaceful. No untoward incident happened,'' a senior police official said in Kolkata.

Governor CV Ananda Bose visited different parts of Kolkata in the morning, oversaw the security measures and talked to people. ''People are cooperating. I think today will be a very happy day. Bengal will set a trend in peace and harmony in society,'' he added.

However, senior BJP leader Locket Chatterjee accused the police of stopping her from visiting her Hooghly Lok Sabha constituency to attend Hanuman Jayanti celebrations, citing the law and order situation. She then sat on the road and started reciting Hanuman Chalisa in protest.

In Jammu and Kashmir's Bhaderwah valley, devotees turned up at the ancient Gupt Ganga temple, believed to be built by the Pandavas, on the banks of Neel-Ganga, also known as Neeru river, and recited the Hanuman Chalisa. They also took out a bike rally in Bhaderwah town, raising chants of ''Jai Shree Ram''. Locals showered petals on them during the procession.

''All security arrangements were in place and we diverted traffic for some time to facilitate a smooth procession. Everything went as planned and the procession culminated smoothly,'' said Bhaderwah SP Kameshwar Puri.

Processions were taken out in other states as well, including Rajasthan, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Andhra Pradesh, but the situation remained peaceful in all areas.

On Wednesday, the Centre asked all states to ensure law and order during the celebrations and monitor any factor that could disturb peace and harmony in society. The advisory aimed at sensitising law-enforcement agencies following the violence on Ram Navami last week.

Clashes and incidents of stone-pelting were reported from several states, including West Bengal, Bihar, and Maharashtra, on Ram Navami. In several areas hit by violence, the local authorities had to suspend mobile internet services briefly and impose prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144.

In Bihar, Sasaram and Biharsharif were particularly hit by the violence. Vehicles, houses and shops were torched and several people were injured in both towns on March 30 and 31.

Home Minister Shah then spoke to Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to take stock of the situation and his ministry sent additional paramilitary forces to the state to assist the local authorities.

He also cancelled his proposed visit to Sasaram on April 2 after prohibitory orders were put in place in the town.

Fearing more violence, chief ministers of the states hit by violence, including Mamata Banerjee of West Bengal and Nitish Kumar of Bihar, had appealed to people to maintain peace and order on Hanuman Jayanti.

The violence last week triggered a war of words among political parties. The BJP had raised questions about the local administration's capabilities following the violence. And the TMC and JD (U), the ruling parties in West Bengal and Bihar, respectively, had accused it of fomenting trouble.

