Left Menu

Assam Assembly sitting to be held in Kokrajhar: Speaker

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 06-04-2023 22:22 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 22:22 IST
Assam Assembly sitting to be held in Kokrajhar: Speaker
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary on Thursday said a sitting of the House will be held in Kokrajhar, the first instance of the Assembly meeting outside Guwahati.

"We have been mulling holding a sitting of the assembly outside Guwahati. So, one session or a special session will be held in Kokrajhar," he said, before declaring the House adjourned sine die at the end of the budget session.

Daimary, however, did not specify when this session will be held.

The Speaker said discussions pertaining to important issues of the state were held during the 14-day session, which commenced on March 10 with the governor's speech.

A number of bills, including two new ones, were passed in the session, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on Apr...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global
3
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
4
(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space station

(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023