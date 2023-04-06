Left Menu

Turkey tells US it hopes Sweden will fulfill NATO commitments -Ankara

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2023 22:29 IST
Turkey's defence minister told his U.S. counterpart that Finland's new NATO membership showed its support for enlargement and that it hoped Sweden would fulfill commitments under its own bid as soon as possible, Ankara said on Thursday.

A Turkish defence ministry readout of the call between Hulusi Akar and U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said the pair also discussed the importance of a rapid conclusion of Turkey's bid to procure and modernise F-16 fighter jets.

