2 cross-border smugglers arrested in Srinagar, heroin worth Rs 70 cr recovered

Two cross-border drug smugglers were arrested in Srinagar on Thursday and over 11 kgs of heroin worth Rs 70 crore recovered from their possession, police said. 11.089 Kgs of heroin worth Rs 70 crore in international market 11,82,500 in cash seized, Additional Director General of Police ADGP, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said on Twitter.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 06-04-2023 22:32 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 22:32 IST
Two cross-border drug smugglers were arrested in Srinagar on Thursday and over 11 kgs of heroin worth Rs 70 crore recovered from their possession, police said. Over Rs 11 lakh was also seized from the smugglers, they said. ''2 cross-border narco smugglers namely Sajjad Badana & Zaheer Tanch of Karnah Kupwara arrested by Srinagar Police. 11.089 Kgs of heroin (worth Rs 70 crore in international market) & 11,82,500 in cash seized,'' Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said on Twitter. He said an FIR under the NDPS Act has been registered at Rajbagh police station. The drugs had come from Pakistan, the ADGP said.

