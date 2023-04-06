2 cross-border smugglers arrested in Srinagar, heroin worth Rs 70 cr recovered
Two cross-border drug smugglers were arrested in Srinagar on Thursday and over 11 kgs of heroin worth Rs 70 crore recovered from their possession, police said. 11.089 Kgs of heroin worth Rs 70 crore in international market 11,82,500 in cash seized, Additional Director General of Police ADGP, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said on Twitter.
- Country:
- India
Two cross-border drug smugglers were arrested in Srinagar on Thursday and over 11 kgs of heroin worth Rs 70 crore recovered from their possession, police said. Over Rs 11 lakh was also seized from the smugglers, they said. ''2 cross-border narco smugglers namely Sajjad Badana & Zaheer Tanch of Karnah Kupwara arrested by Srinagar Police. 11.089 Kgs of heroin (worth Rs 70 crore in international market) & 11,82,500 in cash seized,'' Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said on Twitter. He said an FIR under the NDPS Act has been registered at Rajbagh police station. The drugs had come from Pakistan, the ADGP said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Cooperative bank money laundering case: ED attaches Rs 114 crore worth of assets
SGPC passes budget of Rs 1138.14 crore for FY 2023-24
Individual pays Rs 11.92 lakh to settle Sebi case in disclosure lapses case
Ajay Devgn’s ‘Bholaa’ raises Rs 11.20 crore at box office on day one
Govt gives approval for 34 electronic components manufacturing proposals worth Rs 11,187 cr till March