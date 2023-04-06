3 persons rescued from fire in Rohini

Two women and a toddler were rescued from a house which had caught fire in North West Delhi's Rohini, police said on Thursday.

A PCR call was received at 12.55 pm on Wednesday that some people could be trapped in a house in Deep Vihar which had caught fire, a senior police officer said.

The first floor of the house had caught fire and smoke covered the stairs and upper floors, the officer said.

The Mobile Patrol Vehicle staff of the Delhi police, who were the first to reach the site, tried to douse the fire. They used the fire extinguisher provided to them in the vehicle and also borrowed an extinguisher from a nearby hospital, the officer said.

They managed to rescue Rekha Srivastva (66), her daughter-in-law Nidhi Srivastava (26) and Nidhi's one-and-half-year-old baby from the third floor, police said.

Two fire tenders, an ambulance and the local police had also reached the spot by then.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)