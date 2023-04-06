Left Menu

3 persons rescued from fire in Rohini

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2023 22:33 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 22:33 IST
3 persons rescued from fire in Rohini
  • Country:
  • India

Two women and a toddler were rescued from a house which had caught fire in North West Delhi's Rohini, police said on Thursday.

A PCR call was received at 12.55 pm on Wednesday that some people could be trapped in a house in Deep Vihar which had caught fire, a senior police officer said.

The first floor of the house had caught fire and smoke covered the stairs and upper floors, the officer said.

The Mobile Patrol Vehicle staff of the Delhi police, who were the first to reach the site, tried to douse the fire. They used the fire extinguisher provided to them in the vehicle and also borrowed an extinguisher from a nearby hospital, the officer said.

They managed to rescue Rekha Srivastva (66), her daughter-in-law Nidhi Srivastava (26) and Nidhi's one-and-half-year-old baby from the third floor, police said.

Two fire tenders, an ambulance and the local police had also reached the spot by then.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on Apr...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global
3
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
4
(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space station

(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023