Man caught in Jharkhand with Rs 6.54 crore stolen from Delhi bizman

PTI | Gumla | Updated: 06-04-2023 22:40 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 22:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year-old man was arrested in Jharkhand's Gumla district after the police recovered from him around Rs 6.54 crore in cash allegedly stolen from a businessman in Delhi, an official said on Thursday.

Following a tip-off, the police intercepted a bus and captured the man. The money was in five bags kept in the luggage compartment of the vehicle going from Daltonganj to Rourkela in Sundargarh district of Odisha from where the accused hailed.

However, his two accomplices including an employee of the Delhi businessman fled.

With the help of cash counting machines, officials of a bank on Thursday counted the cash and found that Rs 6,53,97,730 was in those bags, Gumla Superintendent of Police Dr Ehtesham Waquarib said.

The money was stolen from the businessman dealing in gold in Karolbagh area of Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

