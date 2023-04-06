Left Menu

Woman duped of over Rs 8 lakh via work-from-home opportunity

The sender posed as Yusfat, assistant manager, HR of Aidnet global marketing company.I subscribed to two channels I got a call from the receptionist Laila who asked me to share my Telegram ID. When I messaged Laila on Telegram, she subscribed to some other channels and paid Rs 150.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 06-04-2023 22:43 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 22:43 IST
Woman duped of over Rs 8 lakh via work-from-home opportunity
  • Country:
  • India

A Karnataka native was allegedly duped of more than Rs 8 lakh on the pretext of a work-from-home opportunity that involved subscribing to a YouTube channel, police here said on Thursday.

According to a complaint filed by Saritha S, a native of Karnataka who lives in the Sector 43 area, she received a WhatsApp message regarding an opportunity to earn money through work from home.

As per the message, the initial proposal was to only subscribe to a YouTube channel and get Rs 50 per subscription. The sender posed as Yusfat, assistant manager, HR of Aidnet global marketing company.

''I subscribed to two channels; I got a call from the receptionist Laila who asked me to share my Telegram ID. When I messaged Laila on Telegram, she subscribed to some other channels and paid Rs 150. Then I was added to a Telegram group having 180 members. All these people were performing some task,'' she said.

Lalia told the woman that she will earn profit for completing tasks assigned to her.

The complainant said she was cheated of Rs 8.20 lakh via those tasks and did not earn any profit.

An FIR was registered against the unknown accused under sections 419 (cheating by impersonation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at cybercrime, Manesar police station on Wednesday.

Police said the investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on Apr...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global
3
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
4
(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space station

(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023