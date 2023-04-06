Woman duped of over Rs 8 lakh via work-from-home opportunity
The sender posed as Yusfat, assistant manager, HR of Aidnet global marketing company.I subscribed to two channels I got a call from the receptionist Laila who asked me to share my Telegram ID. When I messaged Laila on Telegram, she subscribed to some other channels and paid Rs 150.
- Country:
- India
A Karnataka native was allegedly duped of more than Rs 8 lakh on the pretext of a work-from-home opportunity that involved subscribing to a YouTube channel, police here said on Thursday.
According to a complaint filed by Saritha S, a native of Karnataka who lives in the Sector 43 area, she received a WhatsApp message regarding an opportunity to earn money through work from home.
As per the message, the initial proposal was to only subscribe to a YouTube channel and get Rs 50 per subscription. The sender posed as Yusfat, assistant manager, HR of Aidnet global marketing company.
''I subscribed to two channels; I got a call from the receptionist Laila who asked me to share my Telegram ID. When I messaged Laila on Telegram, she subscribed to some other channels and paid Rs 150. Then I was added to a Telegram group having 180 members. All these people were performing some task,'' she said.
Lalia told the woman that she will earn profit for completing tasks assigned to her.
The complainant said she was cheated of Rs 8.20 lakh via those tasks and did not earn any profit.
An FIR was registered against the unknown accused under sections 419 (cheating by impersonation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at cybercrime, Manesar police station on Wednesday.
Police said the investigation is underway.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Updates on Charlie Puth's Free Live Show on MIXI's humy, March 25: Fans to Vote on Songs; First 10 Minutes to Be Simultaneously Streamed on Charlie's Official YouTube Channel
Karnataka: Shravanabelagola Jain Mutt seer Charukeerthi Bhattaraka passes away, condolences pour in
BJP looks to raise election pitch with PM Modi, HM Shah on back-to-back visits to poll-bound Karnataka
Karnataka proposes to Centre to include Act in Constitution to increase SC/ST reservation in education, jobs in state
No one can spoil 'Brand Bengaluru': Karnataka CM