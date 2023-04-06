Left Menu

Biden administration releases summary of reports on Afghanistan withdrawal

President Joe Biden's administration on Thursday released a summary of after-action reports on the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, saying "there were no signs that more time, more funds or more Americans" could have fundamentally changed the trajectory. Under Biden's Republican predecessor Donald Trump, the U.S. made a deal with the Islamist Taliban to withdraw all American forces.

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2023 23:08 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 23:08 IST
Biden administration releases summary of reports on Afghanistan withdrawal

President Joe Biden's administration on Thursday released a summary of after-action reports on the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, saying "there were no signs that more time, more funds or more Americans" could have fundamentally changed the trajectory. The 12-page document said the administration, in a lesson learned, now errs on the side of "aggressive communication" about risks in a destabilized security environment.

The Taliban overran Afghanistan in August 2021 as the former Western-backed government in Kabul collapsed with surprising speed and the last U.S. troops withdrew. Under Biden's Republican predecessor Donald Trump, the U.S. made a deal with the Islamist Taliban to withdraw all American forces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on Apr...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global
3
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
4
(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space station

(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023