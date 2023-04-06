Biden administration releases summary of reports on Afghanistan withdrawal
President Joe Biden's administration on Thursday released a summary of after-action reports on the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, saying "there were no signs that more time, more funds or more Americans" could have fundamentally changed the trajectory. The 12-page document said the administration, in a lesson learned, now errs on the side of "aggressive communication" about risks in a destabilized security environment.
The Taliban overran Afghanistan in August 2021 as the former Western-backed government in Kabul collapsed with surprising speed and the last U.S. troops withdrew. Under Biden's Republican predecessor Donald Trump, the U.S. made a deal with the Islamist Taliban to withdraw all American forces.
