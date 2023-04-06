Rajasthan to constitute Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and Economic Offences

The Rajasthan government has decided to constitute Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and Economic Offences for the prevention of economic crimes and effective monitoring over revenue sources. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal regarding the formation of the directorate, according to a release. The Finance (Revenue) Department will be the nodal and administrative department of the Directorate at the state level.

Controlling economic offences, investigation and prosecution of economic crimes will be done by the directorate. The directorate will also probe those involved in illegally occupying lands, frauds or irregularities in real estate sector, banks, insurance or other related work, declaring false bankruptcy and on formation of shell companies.

The directorate will have 107 posts including one that of DG/commissioner, four of additional director, 10 of joint director and 20 of deputy director.

