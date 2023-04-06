Left Menu

‘Jail manual’ to be prepared, implemented in 2 months: Jharkhand govt to HC

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 06-04-2023 23:45 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 23:45 IST
‘Jail manual’ to be prepared, implemented in 2 months: Jharkhand govt to HC
The Jharkhand government on Thursday informed the high court that a 'jail manual' will be prepared and put to practice within two months.

Home Secretary Vandana Dadel appeared in person before a division bench of Chief Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra and Justice Ananda Sen in a public interest litigation initiated suo moto by the Jharkhand High Court. It had earlier sought information from the state government about drafting of the jail manual.

Dissatisfied with the reply, the court had summoned the home secretary to appear physically on Thursday.

The PIL was initiated following reports of poor condition of prisoners lodged in jails in the state.

