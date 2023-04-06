Govt hospital physiotherapist held while taking bribe to issue disability certificate

A 43-year-old physiotherapist at the state-run Sassoon General Hospital here was arrested on Thursday for allegedly taking bribe to issue a disability certificate, officials said.

The complainant, a government employee, had applied to the hospital for a disability certificate.

When the concerned physiotherapist demanded Rs 60,000 to issue it, the complainant approached the Anti-Corruptions Bureau, a police statement said.

The ACB laid a trap and arrested the physiotherapist while accepting the bribe amount under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

