Govt hospital physiotherapist held while taking bribe to issue disability certificate
PTI | Pune | Updated: 06-04-2023 23:51 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 23:51 IST
- Country:
- India
A 43-year-old physiotherapist at the state-run Sassoon General Hospital here was arrested on Thursday for allegedly taking bribe to issue a disability certificate, officials said.
The complainant, a government employee, had applied to the hospital for a disability certificate.
When the concerned physiotherapist demanded Rs 60,000 to issue it, the complainant approached the Anti-Corruptions Bureau, a police statement said.
The ACB laid a trap and arrested the physiotherapist while accepting the bribe amount under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rs 60
- 000
- Sassoon General Hospital
Advertisement