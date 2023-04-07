Left Menu

US ambassador and Russian diplomat discuss arrested reporter

Tracy, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov stressed the serious nature of the charges against American journalist Evan Gershkovich, according to a ministry statement.It was emphasised that he was caught red-handed while trying to obtain secret information, using his journalistic status as a cover for illegal actions, the statement said.The ministry added that the hype in the United States around this case, which is aimed at putting pressure on the Russian authorities and the court, which should decide the fate of Gershkovich, is hopeless and senseless. Gershkovich, 31, was arrested in Yekaterinburg, Russias fourth-largest city, on March 29.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-04-2023 00:00 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 00:00 IST
US ambassador and Russian diplomat discuss arrested reporter

The U.S ambassador to Russia and a top Russian diplomat met Thursday to discuss a Wall Street Journal reporter who was arrested last week on espionage charges, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

In the meeting with U.S. Ambassador Lynne T. Tracy, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov stressed "the serious nature of the charges" against American journalist Evan Gershkovich, according to a ministry statement.

"It was emphasised that he was caught red-handed while trying to obtain secret information, using his journalistic status as a cover for illegal actions," the statement said.

The ministry added that "the hype in the United States around this case, which is aimed at putting pressure on the Russian authorities and the court, which should decide the fate of Gershkovich, is hopeless and senseless." Gershkovich, 31, was arrested in Yekaterinburg, Russia's fourth-largest city, on March 29. He is the first U.S. correspondent since the Cold War to be detained for alleged spying.

Russia's Federal Security Service accused Gershkovich of trying to obtain classified information about a Russian arms factory. The Journal has denied the accusations.

Lawyers representing Gershkovich met with him Tuesday for the first time since his detention, according to The Wall Street Journal. Editor-in-Chief Emma Tucker said the paper was encouraged by the visit and Gershkowich's family is "relieved to know we finally have contact with Evan." "Evan's health is good, and he is grateful for the outpouring of support from around the world. We continue to call for his immediate release," Tucker said in a note to the newsroom Tuesday.

Gershkovich was ordered held behind bars for two months in Russia pending an investigation. A Moscow court said Monday that it had received a defense appeal of his arrest; the appeal is to be heard on April 18, Russian news agencies reported.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Sunday — during a rare phone call between the diplomats since the start of the Ukraine war — to release Gershkovich immediately, as well as another imprisoned American, Paul Whelan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on Apr...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global
3
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
4
(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space station

(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023