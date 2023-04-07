Left Menu

Man, three kids dead in road accident in Alwar

Another police official said Murari Rao, aged around 40 years, his two sons and a daughter died on the spot while his wife received serious injuries.

A man and his three children died and his wife was injured when their tempo collided with a tractor in Alwar district of Rajasthan on Thursday night, police said.

After the incident, local people set the tractor ablaze and also pelted stones at a police vehicle.

The dead bodies could not be shifted to a mortuary due to the ruckus, Superintendent of Police, Alwar, Anand Sharma said.

He said the tempo owner was going home with his family when it collided with the tractor in the Kathumar area. Since the victims were local people, residents of the area burnt the tractor, Sharma said.

When police rushed to the spot with the fire brigade, they also pelted stones in which a police vehicle got damaged. ''Efforts are being made to pacify the people,'' the SP said.

Another police official said Murari Rao, aged around 40 years, his two sons and a daughter died on the spot while his wife received serious injuries. She is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

